Allegations of Man Urinating on 5-Year-Old Girl in Michigan Were Fabricated; No Charges Will Be Filed: Police

The incident allegedly involving a man urinating on a 5-year-old child this week in Michigan was fabricated, prosecutors and Grand Rapids Police said Friday, according to KTLA sister station WXMI in Grand Rapids.

Police said no charges will be filed against David Dean, 60, who was accused in the incident, which had been said to occur while the girl was playing hide-and-go-seek with other children.

At the time, investigators had said the girl’s friends, a 5-year-old and two 7-year-olds, confirmed her account.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, interviews were conducted by the Children’s Advocacy Center.

It was first reported on Thursday the alleged incident involved a 5-year-old girl in the 1000 block of Leonard Street NW.