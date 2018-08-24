× Hong Kong Professor Allegedly Killed Wife, Teen Daughter With Gas-Filled Yoga Ball

A trial got underway this week in Hong Kong for a professor suspecting of using a carbon monoxide-filled yoga ball to kill his wife and 16-year-old daughter.

Khaw Kim-sun allegedly left the ball in the trunk of a Mini Cooper his wife, Wong Siew-fung, was driving in May 2015, the South China Morning Post and BBC reported. The ball apparently deflated while in the car, leaking the gas that killed Wong and 16-year-old Khaw Li-ling.

The two were found unconscious in the locked car by a jogger.

Prosecutor Andrew Bruce says Khaw, a Malaysian professor specializing in anesthesiology at Chinese University of Hong Kong, was having an affair with a student and that Wong knew about it but refused to grant him a divorce.

According to media outlet Coconuts Hong Kong, Bruce told a Hong King jury Thursday that Khaw’s anesthetist background gave him knowledge of, and access to, the carbon monoxide, and that the student he was having the affair with helped him with the “research project” he’d set up as a ruse to get his hands on the carbon monoxide.

Bruce adds that co-workers saw Khaw filling two yoga balls with the gas, explaining that he wanted to see how it affected rabbits. He later changed that story and told police he wanted the carbon monoxide to kill rats at his house, though a worker at his home said rats weren’t an issue there.

Khaw had only meant to kill his wife, and he hadn’t expected his daughter to be in the car with her, according to Bruce.

“The last thing the accused wanted was for his 16-year-old to die,” Bruce said, according to the Post.

Khaw has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

