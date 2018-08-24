Authorities Arrest Man Wanted in Connection With Lancaster Stabbing

A man who was wanted in connection with a stabbing in Lancaster has been arrested, authorities announced Friday.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested on Thursday after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a photo of who they were looking for.

The stabbing occurred Tuesday near the Stater Brothers on 20th Street East and Avenue J.

The man wanted in connection with the incident was described as a 40-year-old black man who stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and is known to frequent the intersection where the attack happened.

Sheriff’s officials did not release any additional information about the suspect on Friday.

34.686785 -118.154163