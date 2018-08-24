× Investigation Into Kevin Spacey Addresses Allegation of 2016 Sexual Battery in Malibu: Sources

The latest investigation into Oscar winner Kevin Spacey under review by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office involves an allegation that he sexually battered a man in Malibu in October 2016.

Prosecutors on Monday began reviewing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigation into Spacey involving the alleged 2016 incident that was reported in May. Law enforcement sources told The Times on Thursday that the investigation concerns a “sexual battery” — an unwanted touching of another person for purposes of sexual arouse, gratification or abuse. It often involves acts such as groping, though no further details about this investigation were immediately available.

Spacey’s attorney did not return calls and an email for comment.

The offense of sexual battery can be a misdemeanor or felony charge depending on the seriousness of the offense.

