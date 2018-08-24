Detectives Seek Man Who Stole Woman’s Purse From SUV in Brazen Smash-and-Grab Caught on Video in Santa Clarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video smashing the window of a woman's SUV to steal her purse, then using the credit cards at a store in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Within moments after the victim parked her car at a strip mall at 28000 Seco Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, the suspect drove up in a gray Toyota Camry and parked behind to her vehicle, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Surveillance video shows the man using a window popper tool while wearing gloves.

The victim, who wished to remain unidentified, told KTLA she left the SUV for just a few minutes to run into an eatery and pick up sandwiches.

"Within seven seconds he had my purse and my entire life inside of it," she said.

Her purse contained a large amount of cash, along with several credit cards.

The victim said she owns a business in Santa Clarita, and usually makes her bank drops on Mondays. That meant she had thousands of dollars from last week's income on her — and last week happened to be their busiest week of the year.

The same man was later caught on camera at a store in Stevenson Ranch, purchasing hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards on the victim's credit card, officials said.

"It's a safe neighborhood, and it's scary to think that there are people out there that are capable of this," the woman said.

Authorities have not released a physical description of the suspect but said the gray Camry he was driving was a newer model.

Anyone with information can contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station at 661-255-1121, referring to file No. 918-10052-641-340.