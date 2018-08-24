Food Truck Trapped on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne After Fatal Tanker Crash Serves Breakfast to Stranded Motorists

Commuters form a line to buy snacks after a double fatal fiery crash shut down the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne on Aug. 24, 2018. (Credit: Chris Keller / Los Angeles Times)

Isabel Larios was among thousands of commuters stuck on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne early Friday after a deadly collision between a tanker truck and another vehicle shut down the road in both directions for several hours.

Frustrated by the gridlock, the food truck operator got up to make herself some coffee — it was 6 a.m., after all. She stepped outside and opened the compartment with the coffeemaker.

Some motorists took that as a sign she was open for business, asking, “Will you serve us coffee? Breakfast?”

Larios turned to her cook: “Should I do it?”

