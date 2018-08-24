× Food Truck Trapped on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne After Fatal Tanker Crash Serves Breakfast to Stranded Motorists

Isabel Larios was among thousands of commuters stuck on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne early Friday after a deadly collision between a tanker truck and another vehicle shut down the road in both directions for several hours.

Frustrated by the gridlock, the food truck operator got up to make herself some coffee — it was 6 a.m., after all. She stepped outside and opened the compartment with the coffeemaker.

Some motorists took that as a sign she was open for business, asking, “Will you serve us coffee? Breakfast?”

Larios turned to her cook: “Should I do it?”

