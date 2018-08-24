Journalist Michael Scott Moore, from Redondo Beach, was held captive by Somali pirates for 977 days beginning in 2012 and is speaking out the harrowing experience in his new book, "The Desert and the Sea." Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Aug. 24, 2018.
L.A.-Based Journalist Held Captive by Somali Pirates More Than 2 Years Speaks Out
Journalist Held Hostage by Somali Pirates for 977 Days Speaks Out
