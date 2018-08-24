Los Angeles Times / The Taste 2018 With Cento Pasta Bar, Shad`s New Cali Catering & Pearl’s Texas BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Michael Lawless (Shads New Cali Catering), Alec Lopez (Pearl’s Texas BBQ) and Chef Avner Lavi (Cento Pasta Bar) joined us live with a preview of Los Angeles Times/ The Taste. Hosted by The Times’ acclaimed Food staff, The Taste will transform the Paramount Pictures Studios backlot into the ultimate evening block party over three nights during Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31 to Sept. 2). This year, The Taste will pay homage to the chefs and restaurants who have helped make Los Angeles one of the most exciting places in the world to eat. For more information of the event lineup and ticket info, you can click HERE or you can follow them on social media. For more info on the eateries featured in the segment, see the links below.

Shad’s New Cali Catering

Instagram@ShadsNewCaliCatering