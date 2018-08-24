× O.C. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Says Sessions Should Resign If He Won’t Bend to Trump’s Will

Dana Rohrabacher, the embattled Orange County congressman known for his close ties to the Kremlin, said Friday that Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions should resign after showing disloyalty to President Trump by refusing to shut down the Russia investigation.

For a Republican incumbent already in danger of losing his seat in a district that favored Hillary Clinton over Trump in 2016, the remarks carried the risk of serious political damage.

In most of the nation’s hotly contested House races, the Russia scandal has not been a big focus. But Rohrabacher’s friendly posture toward Russian President Vladimir Putin has caused trouble in his run for reelection.

His latest comments came a day after Sessions responded to Trump’s extraordinary attacks on his own attorney general by saying the Justice Department “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”

