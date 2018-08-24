× Officials Investigating After Man Was Shot While Walking Into His Home in Altadena

Authorities are searching for suspects in a shooting that occurred Friday night in Altadena.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Palm Street after an assault with a deadly weapon shooting was reported there around 8:30 p.m., said Sgt. Michael Bodell with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, a man, was heading into his residence when he was shot, according to Bodell.

The man was struck once in his upper torso and was expected to survive, the sergeant said.

Officials did not immediately have information on the victim’s identity.

Investigators are now working to identify the shooter and any other potential suspects involved. Bodell did not indicate that they had any leads.

The sergeant said gunfire is uncommon in the area.

“They do have their occasional incidents that happen, but this is a fairly quiet neighborhood,” he told KTLA.

There have been about 20 violent crimes reported in Altadena in the last six months, consisting of 14 aggravated assaults and six robberies, according to data compiled by the Los Angeles Times.

That’s on the lower end of violent crimes for neighborhoods in L.A. County.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Altadena Sheriff’s Station at 626-798-1131.