Parent Volunteer Arrested on Suspicion of Embezzling Money From Middle School in North Hollywood

A parent who volunteers at Walter Reed Middle School in North Hollywood was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of embezzling money from the school, police and school officials said.

Veronica Gonzalez, 32, was arrested Friday at about 7:40 a.m. on suspicion of embezzlement, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Her bail is set at $20,000.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Unified School District said they were notified Friday that a parent volunteer at Walter Reed was arrested on suspicion of stealing money from the school’s nonprofit Friends of Reed, which raises money for field trips and after-school programs.

It’s unclear how much money was stolen.

