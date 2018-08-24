Stylish Accessories & Home Goods for Your Dog With Online Boutique `For The Furry`

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The co-owners of “For the Furry” Crystal Raymond and Nicole Rombeau joined us live with the best style for your four legged children in celebration of National Dog Day. For the Furry is a curated shop and lifestyle destination dedicated to the finer things for your four-legged friends. Celebrating fashion, travel, and above all—a love of animals—FTF features well-considered and thoughtfully designed accessories, apparel, and home goods for fur babies and the ones who spoil them. For more info on “For the Furry” and to shop the accessories, fashion and home goods you can go to their website or follow them on social media. For more information on the dogs we featured in the segment Pigeon and Alice and so many others who are up for adoption, you can click HERE or follow A Purposeful Rescue on Instagram.