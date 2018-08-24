Tanker Truck Crashes, Bursts Into Flames in Hawthorne; 105 Freeway Closed in Both Directions

Drivers are being warned to avoid the 105 Freeway Friday morning due to a tanker truck that exploded into flames following a crash in Hawthorne.

The incident began about 5:15 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The fuel tanker and another vehicle were involved in a collision and ended up in the center divider, the CHP stated.

At some point, the tanker truck burst into flames creating a fireball on the westbound 105 Freeway.

Officials were forced to shut down the freeway in both directions as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was also impacting the train tracks that run along the freeway.

There was no immediate word on any injuries caused by the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.