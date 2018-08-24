× Triple Shooting Leaves 2 Women Dead, 3rd Injured in San Bernardino; Gunman Sought

Police are searching for a gunman involved in a triple shooting that left two women dead and third wounded in San Bernardino Friday morning.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Wabash Street, San Bernardino Police Department spokesperson Eileen Hards said.

Arriving authorities discovered two women suffering from gunshot wounds who had died at the scene, Hards said.

A third woman had a minor graze wound.

Investigators said they were searching for a male suspect. No description was given of the suspected shooter.

The gunman and the victims apparently knew each other but their relationships were not disclosed.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.