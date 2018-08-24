YouTube Personality ‘McSkillet’ ID’d as Teen Driver in Triple Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in San Diego Area: Reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 18-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a high-end sports car when he was involved in a triple fatal wrong-way crash in the San Diego area was identified Friday as the YouTube personality known as "McSkillet," according to reports.

Authorities have not officially identified anyone killed in the Thursday crash yet, but students at La Jolla Country Day school told KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego the teen driver was their former classmate, the online gamer whose real name is Trevor Heitmann.

Students expressed shock and sadness over the reported death; some said they first heard about it through his close friends.

The station later spoke with Heitmann's neighbors, who told them they saw San Diego police at his house the previous day.

His death was also widely reported in industry publications and online, with many video gaming enthusiasts on Twitter identifying the driver as the popular YouTuber, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune .

Officials have not yet released the names of anyone killed in the crash yet, though the San Diego County coroner's office confirmed one was an 18-year-old man who was driving the wrong way on the 805 Freeway in the University City area.

The teen was behind the wheel of a 2014 McLaren that was driving northbound in the carpool lane of the southbound 805 around 4:35 p.m. when his vehicle slammed head-on into an SUV, authorities said.

The SUV burst into flames after the crash. Both occupants -- a 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl -- were found dead inside once the fire was extinguished, according to the coroner's office. The Union-Tribune identified the victims as mother and daughter.

“At the time of the crash, he could have been going over 100 mph,” CHP Officer Jake Sanchez told the newspaper. “The McLaren is one of the fastest cars in the world.”

The initial fiery wreck triggered a series of chain reaction collision involving at least six other vehicles. One other person was hospitalized with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The northbound freeway was shut down for several hours, bringing the evening rush-hour commute to a grinding halt.

According to KSWB, Heitmann rose to prominence as a "skins trader" in the video game "Counter Strike: Global Offensive."

He had earned a hefty sum from e-sports products, but was recently banned from making them, according to the Union-Tribune, citing numerous posts on Twitter.

Heitmann also had a YouTube channel with more than 875,000 subscribers, and many of his videos had been viewed hundreds of thousand times. His last one appeared to have been posted some five months ago.

In one video, from December 2017, Heitmann discussed his vehicle, a black McLaren 650S which he said "beats just about every other super car in a drag race," according to the TV station.

Students cited the vehicle as another reason they believed their former classmate was involved in the crash, telling KSWB he was known to drive the luxury English sports car.

It was unclear what led up to the wrong-way way collision, but about 30 minutes prior to that crash, a McLaren slammed through the gates of an elementary school Carmel Valley area before speeding off, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver then got out of the vehicle, smashed a school building window and then sped off, witnesses reported.

Sanchez confirmed to the newspaper that CHP investigators are looking into whether those two incidents are related.