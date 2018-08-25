1 Found Dead, Another Person Transported to Hospital in Colton House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews responding to a house fire in Colton on Saturday night found one person dead and another injured, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at the residence at around 9:50 p.m., according to the East Valley Fire Department.

Officials initially pulled back due to the "well-involved" flames but soon returned inside to find an "elderly" man dead, Battalion Chief Tim Bruner said.

Another person found at the home was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, Bruner said.

The Fire Department was working with Colton police to determine what caused the incident.

Authorities provided no further information.

KTLA's Meghan McGonigle contributed to this story.