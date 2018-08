Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Activists gathered in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles on Saturday to take part in the second annual Animal Rights March. Organizers stated on the event’s Facebook page that the march, which has spread to many parts of the world, is being held to raise awareness and help stop all forms of animal cruelty and exploitation.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 25, 2018.