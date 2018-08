Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Celebrate Our Heritage Walk to L.A. event is being held Saturday to commemorate the city’s 237th birthday. It will also recognize San Gabriel as the birthplace of the Los Angeles region.

Local residents are slated to walk nine miles from the San Gabriel Mission to the El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historic Monument at Olvera Street as part of the event. More information can be found at sangabrielcity.com.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 25, 2018.