Ex-Laker Nick Young Arrested in Hollywood for Obstruction of Justice: LAPD

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young was arrested in Hollywood late Friday night after failing to cooperate during a routine traffic stop, authorities said.

He was pulled over near the intersection of Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards about 11:45 p.m. for an unspecified traffic violation, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told the Los Angeles Times.

Young argued at the traffic stop and delayed officers, which prompted the arrest, the officer explained to USA Today.

He was booked into jail and released on Saturday after posting $10,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A court date in this case has been set for Sept. 19.

Young played four seasons for the Lakers before joining the Golden State Warriors this past season, the L.A. Times reported. He is currently a free agent, according to ESPN.

KTLA’s Steve Granado contributed to this story.