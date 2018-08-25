× Ex-USC Lead Physician Who Supervised Former Gynecologist Sues University for Defamation

A longtime doctor at USC’s student health clinic has sued the university, accusing administrators of falsely suggesting that he ignored or covered up misconduct complaints when he supervised the gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall.

In his lawsuit filed Thursday, Dr. William A. Leavitt, the former lead physician at USC’s Engemann Student Health Center, said public statements by administrators about his supposed role in the Tyndall scandal destroyed his reputation and amounted to defamation.

Leavitt also accused USC of wrongly targeting him for dismissal.

USC said in a statement that it believes “the lawsuit is without merit.”

