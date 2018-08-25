Ex-USC Lead Physician Who Supervised Former Gynecologist Sues University for Defamation

The entrance to the Engemann Student Health Center on the campus of the University of Southern California seen on May 17, 2018. (Credit: Robyn Beck/ AFP/Getty Images)

A longtime doctor at USC’s student health clinic has sued the university, accusing administrators of falsely suggesting that he ignored or covered up misconduct complaints when he supervised the gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall.

In his lawsuit filed Thursday, Dr. William A. Leavitt, the former lead physician at USC’s Engemann Student Health Center, said public statements by administrators about his supposed role in the Tyndall scandal destroyed his reputation and amounted to defamation.

Leavitt also accused USC of wrongly targeting him for dismissal.

USC said in a statement that it believes “the lawsuit is without merit.”

