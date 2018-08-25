Fire Damages Businesses in South L.A.; Cause of Blaze Probed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters battled a fire that damaged multiple business in the Florence section of South Los Angeles on Saturday morning.

Crews responded at 4:30 a.m. to the two-story commercial building in the 7700 block of Maie Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Battalion Chief Stan Brawer.

Fire personnel arrived and conducted an offensive attack on the fire, which was mostly located in the rear of the structure, Brawer added. The fire was knocked down after a few minutes.

No injuries were reported, but some businesses sustained damage. A T-shirt manufacturer and sew shop were among the businesses housed in the building, officials said.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the fire, Brawer said.

No other details were immediately available.