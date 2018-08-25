Huntington Beach Reopens After Shark Bumps Into 14-Year-Old Boy: Fire Department

Officials reopened the waters of Huntington Beach on Saturday afternoon after a boy’s encounter with a shark a day earlier prompted an overnight closure.

A 14-year-old boy was swimming about 25 yards offshore at about 8 p.m. Friday when he noticed a dorsal fin jutting out of the water, said Huntington Beach Fire Department Lt. Claude Panis. The boy felt the shark butt him in the chest, then saw a tail fin swimming away from him, Panis said.

“Based on the size of the fin, it was likely a juvenile between 5 and 8 feet long,” Panis said.

The boy was unharmed, but officials closed the beach. A police helicopter and boat crew searched the waters Saturday morning and found no signs of sharks. Officials reopened the beach at 1 p.m., Panis said

