John McCain, Vietnam War Hero and Long-Serving Senator From Arizona, Dies at 81

John McCain – the long-serving senator from Arizona, Vietnam War hero and two-time presidential candidate often called a “maverick” – has died. He was 81.

"Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family," his office said in a statement. "At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years."

It was after surgery for a blood clot that McCain was last year diagnosed with with primary glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. His friend and sometime political opponent in the Senate, Sen. Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts, died of the same cancer in 2009. McCain had survived three malignant melanomas in past.

His family announced on Aug. 24 that McCain had decided to discontinue treatment.

I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment,” the family’s statement read in part.

McCain had not been in Washington since December 2017, though he had since then criticized President Donald Trump for a cozy summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July, among other comments on foreign policy and national security issues. Issuing written statements, McCain had largely been out of the public eye since returning to Arizona.

A towering figure in U.S. politics, McCain had made a dramatic reappearance on the Senate floor less than two weeks after his surgery in July 2017. With a large red scar above his eye, McCain received a standing ovation from his colleagues. He responded with a fiery speech that exemplified his style, excoriating his fellow senators for failing to work across party lines on health care.

“Stop listening to the bombastic loudmouths on the radio and the television and the internet. To hell with them. They don’t want anything done for the public good — our incapacity is their livelihood. Let’s trust each other,” McCain said.

He later cast one of the decisive votes ending a Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the signature achievement of his 2008 rival for the presidency, Barack Obama.

McCain told “60 Minutes” in September 2017 that doctors had given him a “very poor prognosis.”

“I just said, ‘I understand. Now we’re going to do what we can. … And, at the same time, celebrate with gratitude a life well lived,'” McCain said.

He said he wanted his funeral to be held at his alma mater in Annapolis, Maryland.

“I want – when I leave – that the ceremony is at the Naval Academy. And we just have a couple of people that stand up and say, ‘This guy, he served his country,'” McCain said.

A Third-Generation Navy Man

John Sidney McCain III was born Aug. 29, 1936, at a military installation in the Panama Canal Zone, where his father was stationed.

Both McCain’s father and grandfather rose to become U.S. Navy admirals, and McCain followed their path by attending the U.S. Naval Academy, from which he graduated fifth from the bottom of his class. He had a reputation has a rebel and a partier.

He became a Navy pilot, eventually requesting a combat assignment.

In 1967, 134 of his shipmates were killed in a fire on USS Forrestal, the aircraft carrier he was stationed on in the Gulf of Tonkin. McCain narrowly escaped.

Then, several months later, flying over Hanoi, his bomber was shot down. McCain broke both arms and a leg and nearly drowned when he landed in a lake. He was taken captive by the North Vietnamese and, as a prisoner of war until 1973, McCain was tortured. Much of his time at the “Hanoi Hilton” was spent in solitary confinement but he was able to communicate with his fellow POWs.

He cherished the bonds he made with those men, he often said.

As a result of his injuries, McCain was never able to lift his arms above his head.

“I’m older than dirt, and I have more scars than Frankenstein,” McCain often said in response to questions about his age during his 2008 presidential campaign, according to the Arizona Republic.

After returning to the U.S., McCain was rehabilitated and remained in the Navy, stationed in Florida. He eventually met the woman who would become his second wife, Cindy Lou Hensley, after divorcing his first, Carol Shepp, whose two son from a previous marriage he adopted and with whom he had a daughter.

After 22 years of service, he retired from the Navy in 1981. He was honored with the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart, and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Political Hopes Both Realized and Dashed

McCain moved to Arizona, where his second wife grew up, the daughter of a wealthy beer distributor. McCain ran for Congress as a Republican shortly after that, and was elected in 1982 to an open seat representing Arizona’s 1st district. In 1986, he was elected to the Senate seat he has held since then.

His tenure in the upper chamber was marred early on by his being identified as one of the Keating Five – a group of five senators accused of seeking favor from federal regulators for Charles Keating Jr., a political donor whose company owned a failing savings and loan. Keating served prison time; McCain was cleared of wrongdoing by the Senate Ethics Committee, which said he had used “poor judgment.”

One of only two of the Keating Five who ran for re-election, McCain shrugged off the scandal, which the Arizona Republic said he called his “asterisk.” He later focused on campaign finance reform, trying to limit political donations.

Priding himself on being a conservative but also a “reformer,” McCain gained a reputation for his sometimes humorous frankness, a temper, and a willingness to split from his party in rhetoric if not always in voting habits. A favorite of the political news media, McCain often had the “maverick” label applied to him.

McCain first ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000 – when his campaign bus was dubbed the “Straight Talk Express.” He was decisively defeated in the primary by the then-governor of Texas, George W. Bush.

McCain hoped to succeed Bush’s two terms and ran again in 2008, defeating a crowded primary field. His choice of running mate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, whom he barely knew, came as a shock, and her novice national campaigning led to controversy and criticism. First-term Sen. Obama of Illinois won in November.

McCain was elected to the U.S. Senate six times, most recently in 2016. The man who went on to win the Republican nomination for president that year insulted McCain during his campaign, saying the senator was “not a war hero.”

“He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured,” Donald Trump said in 2015, about a month after declaring his candidacy for president.

The comments sparked a backlash. Trump never apologized, McCain told “60 Minutes.”

In August, Trump signed into law a defense spending bill named for McCain but never mentioned the senator’s name. Nor, during his 28-minute speech at Fort Drum in New York, did the president state the name of the bill he was signing, the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019.

McCain was the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and his colleagues chose to name the bill for him.

McCain and his wife had three children together and adopted a fourth from Bangladesh. He is survived by his total seven children and four grandchildren.

Correction: A previous version of this article mischaracterized a fire on USS Forrestal. The post has been updated.