× Man Arrested During Home Burglary in Santa Barbara Area: Sheriff’s Office

Officers arrested a man during a home burglary in Santa Barbara’s Hope Ranch community, officials announced Saturday.

Jose Calixtro, a 30-year-old Santa Barbara resident, was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner called authorities around 2 p.m. Friday after seeing a man inside her residence through a security camera, the agency said. The victim was not home at the time, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Within minutes of responding to the scene, officers spotted a man crawling out from a back window and into the backyard, according to the department. Deputies quickly apprehended him without any incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Calixtro allegedly possessed several stolen items, some of them found in his vehicle parked nearby, investigators said.

The suspect was being held on $50,000 bail.