Power Outage at Dodger Stadium Causes 20-Minute Delay in Match Against Padres

A brief power outage at the Dodger Stadium interrupted the team’s match against the San Diego Padres Saturday night.

The city’s electricity feed to the facility caused a 20-minute delay during the 12th inning, the Dodgers tweeted.

The stadium experienced a similar outage during a Monday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 30.

The L.A. Department of Water and Power said although power was restored within seconds, it takes time for stadium personnel to reset equipment.

In videos taken at the scene, attendees are heard cheering as the power goes off and LED lights turn on.

The Dodgers concluded the night with a 5-4 win against the Padres.

The delay in the 12th inning of tonight’s game between the Dodgers and Padres at Dodger Stadium was caused by a disruption in the city’s power feed to the facility. The stadium lights came back on following a 20-minute delay. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 26, 2018

Circuit outage on line supplying power to @Dodger Stadium caused brief interruption in power flow. Power was restored within seconds. Stadium equipment takes time for facilities personnel to reset. @THEREAL_DV @alannarizzo @Joe_Davis — LADWP (@LADWP) August 26, 2018

When LED lights are on, power is flowing to @Dodgers Stadium. Internal stadium equipment takes time to reset. Go Dodgers! Let’s get this win! — LADWP (@LADWP) August 26, 2018

The @Dodgers game will be delayed an additional 15 minutes while they wait for the lights to warm up. At least they are playing good music while we wait. 🎶🎶🎶 — Chief Travis Walker (@CCPDWALKER) August 26, 2018

