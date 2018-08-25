Power Outage at Dodger Stadium Causes 20-Minute Delay in Match Against Padres
A brief power outage at the Dodger Stadium interrupted the team’s match against the San Diego Padres Saturday night.
The city’s electricity feed to the facility caused a 20-minute delay during the 12th inning, the Dodgers tweeted.
The stadium experienced a similar outage during a Monday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 30.
The L.A. Department of Water and Power said although power was restored within seconds, it takes time for stadium personnel to reset equipment.
In videos taken at the scene, attendees are heard cheering as the power goes off and LED lights turn on.
The Dodgers concluded the night with a 5-4 win against the Padres.
