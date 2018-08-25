Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, August 25th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Closing Sunday, August 26th

Olafur Eliasson: Reality Projector

Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

424 204 7555

marcianoartfoundation.org

This is the last weekend to be surrounded by the massive art installation REALITY PROJECTOR created by renowned interdisciplinary artist Olafur Eliasson. He uses projected light and the existing architecture of the Marciano Art Foundation’s Theatre Gallery to create a dynamic shadow play.

This unique exhibition closes Sunday. It’s free!

Closing Sunday, August 26th

There’s More to Neon Signs Than Liquor, Motels, and Live Nude Girls and Motel California

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

Also closing this weekend the Glendale Museum of Neon Art exhibition entitled, THERE’S MORE TO NEON SIGNS THAN LIQUOR, MOTELS, AND LIVE NUDE GIRLS AND MOTEL CALIFORNIA. See the incredible restoration of some of Southern California’s historic neon signs, including the elaborate neon sign that at one time graced the exterior of the historic Hollywood TLC Chinese Theatre.

The last day to see this historic neon sign and more is Sunday, August 26th.

Free!

Made in L.A. 2018

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

Hammer.ucla.edu

Time is running out to experience MADE IN L.A. 2018 at the Hammer Museum in Westwood. This exhibition features 32-Los Angeles artists ranging in age from 29 to 97 who have contributed works representing vital aspects of our contemporary culture.

This exhibition closes Sunday, September 2nd. Admission is free.

Bruce W. Talamon: Soul, R&B, and Funk

Photographs 1972-1982: A Love Letter to the Music

Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

http://www.grammymuseum.org

Select photographs of legendary artists photographed by Los Angeles born Bruce W. Talamon during one of the most fertile times in R&B, can be seen in his first-ever exhibit at the GRAMMY Museum®.

BRUCE W. TALAMON: SOUL, R&B, AND FUNK PHOTOGRAPHS 1972–1982 provides a revealing look into the untold and unknown moments that happened off the stage and outside the recording studio, showcasing a period in musical history as seen through the eyes of a young African-American photographer at the start of his career.

Admission starts at $12.95.

Bruce W. Talamon: Soul, R&B, and Funk

Photographs 1972-1982

Eso Won Bookstore

4327 Degnan Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 290 1048

http://www.esowonbookstore.com

There is a companion book for the Grammy Museum exhibition BRUCE W. TALAMON: SOUL, R&B, AND FUNK PHOTOGRAPHS 1972–1982 produced by renown art book publishing company Taschen. It contains special images of entertainment superstars Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Michael Jackson and more photographed by Los Angeles photographer Bruce W. Talamon.

Eso Won Bookstore in Leimert Park is one of the few locations where we can find the $70.00 special publication. To order your copy go to the Eso Won Bookstore website: esowonbookstore.com.

12th Annual Leimert Park Village Book Fair

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

3650 West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.leimertparkbookfair.com

Also in the Leimert Park neighborhood, the 2018 Leimert Park Book Fair. The Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza event has been voted “one of L.A.’s best annual book festivals.”

This year’s distinguished lecturer is New York Times Best Selling author Eric Jerome Dickey.

Fiesta La Ballona

Veterans Park

http://www.FiestaBallona.org

This is Fiesta La Ballona, Culver City’s spectacular Summer festival at Veterans Park. The popular event features live entertainment, carnival rides and games, food trucks and one-of-a-kind artist creations.

Fiesta La Ballona is bicycle-friendly and strives to be a zero-waste event.

Admission and parking are free.

L.A. Fleet Week 2018

San Pedro

http://www.lafleetweek.com

L.A. Fleet Week 2018 is next week! Vessels representing the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Royal Canadian Navy will be in town for Labor Day Weekend.

Ship tours and L.A. Fleet Week events are free, but event organizers strongly suggest getting now your free tickets. You can do that online at the lafleetweek.com website.

