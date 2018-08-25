West Covina Kickboxing Coach Arrested on Suspicion of Lewd Acts With Child: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A kickboxing coach at a West Covina studio was arrested Thursday on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child and sexual battery, according to authorities.

The West Covina Police Department identified the suspect as 62-year-old Eddie Ramirez, who is a kickboxing coach at the Lab Creative Arts Studio. He was being held at the West Covina jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, but was released on Friday, inmate records showed.

The arrest stemmed from incidents in 2017 and 2018 involving juveniles who were his kickboxing students, a police statement read.

Police told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that Ramirez was apprehended for alleged lewd acts with a girl. Her age and city of residence were not released.

Investigators believe there may be other victims.

The studio described itself on its website as “home to world champion dancers and athletes” who have been featured on a variety of TV shows and talent competitions. Classes in dance, tumbling and kickboxing are offered for students ages 4 to adult, the site stated.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to contact the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8688.