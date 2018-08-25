Witnesses Sought in Lancaster Crash That Killed Bicyclist

A man riding a bicycle was fatally struck by a vehicle in Lancaster on Saturday morning, and authorities were asking for any potential witnesses to come forward.

The deadly crash happened around 6 a.m. along Avenue K east of Stanridge Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicated that the bicyclist was riding westbound on Avenue K in the bicycle lane, while a man was driving a vehicle westbound as well, officials said.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle swerved to the right and crossed into the bicycle lane, hitting the cyclist from behind, according to the statement.

The bicycle rider was launched forward and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died, the Sheriff’s Department stated. He was not identified.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to have been a factor in the collision, investigators said. The vehicle’s speed was being investigated, according to the news release.

No other information about the driver or other aspects of this case were released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.