Woman Struck, Injured in Leg in Apparent Drive-By Shooting in La Puente: LASD

A woman was struck and injured in the leg in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting in La Puente on Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Leverett Avenue at around 6:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim sustained injuries that were not life threatening, the agency said. The assailant fled in a car, the Sheriff’s Department added.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.