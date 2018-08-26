2 Adults, 2 Children Injured in Van Nuys Apartment Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four people, including two children, were injured in a fire inside an apartment in Van Nuys early Sunday morning, officials said.

More than 30 firefighters responded at 12:45 a.m. to the two-story apartment building off Woodley Avenue, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire inside a unit on the second floor, the alert stated.

Paramedics transported two adults and two children to a local hospital. All four were in fair condition, according to the Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No additional information was released.