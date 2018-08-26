2 Detained in Shooting Death of Man in Palmdale

Two people were detained in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Palmdale on Saturday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., homicide detectives responded to the 36500 block of Rozalee Drive to investigate the shooting death of a man, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators learned that two Hispanic men were involved in a physical altercation, when a female “associate” of the two feared for one of the individual’s safety, officials said.

“In order to defend him she fired one round at the victim, striking him in the lower torso,” the statement read.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department. His name was not released.

The other two people involved in the incident were detained shortly after, authorities said. All three individuals were believed to be acquaintances.

Investigators said they were not looking for anyone else in this case. The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous could contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477.