Teen Seriously Injured, 4 Others Hurt in South L.A. Crash: LAFD

A crash in South Los Angeles left five people injured Sunday night, authorities said.

A female teenager was seriously hurt after being ejected during the three-vehicle collision near 8840 S. Western Avenue in the Gramercy Park neighborhood, according to the L.A. Fire Department. Four others—another female teen, two women and one man—sustained minor injuries, the agency said.

The Fire Department initially said there were a total of six patients.

Authorities provided no further information.