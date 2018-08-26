3 Arrested, Including Minor, in String of Burglaries in Cerritos, Orange County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people were arrested in connection with a recent string of burglaries in Cerritos and Orange County, officials announced Saturday.

Jaidyn Shaw, 19, and Cassidy Poston, 21, were booked on suspicion of of residential burglary, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Both were being held on $50,000 bail, the agency said.

Officers also detained and released a 16-year-old suspect pending proceedings in juvenile court, the Sheriff's Department added.

Detectives apprehended the three on Thursday afternoon after seeing them exit a residence on Alexander Circle in Cerritos and leave in a Honda, the agency said. They reported finding more than $3,000 worth of stolen items in the vehicle, including jewelry, handbags, cellphones and cash.

The suspects admitted to the crime and implicated themselves in recent burglaries in La Palma and Buena Park, the Sheriff's Department said.

Shaw was previously convicted for burglary and possession of burglary tools, among other arrests, the department said. Posten had prior convictions for theft in addition to other felony arrests, according to the agency.

Both were documented criminal street gang members in the L.A. area, investigators added.