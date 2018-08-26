Jacksonville Shooting Suspect ID’d as Gamer Who Had Lost in Madden NFL Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The gunman who opened fire at a busy Jacksonville, Fla., pizzeria during a video game competition — killing two gamers and wounding up to nine others before killing himself — has been identified as a player who had been defeated earlier in the tournament.

The suspect, David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, sometimes played under the name “Bread” or “RavensChamp” while competing in the national circuit of professional gamers who play “Madden NFL 19,” the popular football game.

Officials said Katz opened fire at the Chicago Pizza in the Jacksonville Landing shopping plaza around 1:30 p.m. Sunday during a regional qualifying round for the Madden NFL Championship series, a national tournament.

The shooter “targeted a few people” before killing himself, according to Stephen “Steveyj” Javaruski, one of the competitors, who took shelter in a bathroom.

