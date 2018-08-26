Jonathan Gold Plaque, Light Posts Unveiled at Grand Central Market in Honor of Late Food Critic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

City officials on Sunday unveiled a new tribute to the late food critic Jonathan Gold in downtown Los Angeles.

L.A. City Councilman José Huizar, along with Gold's family, spoke at the presentation of a plaque and light posts created in the writer's honor outside Grand Central Market.

"Day or night, these golden streetlights will light a path for visitors and Angelenos alike to Grand Central Market — a historic place where fusions of culture and food tell the unique story of our city," said a post on L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti's Instagram.

Huizar introduced a motion earlier in the week to install the permanent memorial site.

“Jonathan Gold didn’t just celebrate great cooks and chefs, he celebrated the vast, varied and beautiful communities that together make us all Angelenos,” the council member said in a statement.

At Sunday's event, Laurie Ochoa, Gold's wife, called Grand Central Market a second home for their family.

"We were here all the time," she said.

Gold, who won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for criticism for his restaurant reviews for LA Weekly, died of pancreatic cancer on July 21. He was 57.

Landmarks and other institutions across the city lit up in gold following his death, including the ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier and the Los Angeles Times' new building in El Segundo.

