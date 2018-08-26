Multiple Fatalities Reported After Mass Shooting at Jacksonville Landing Shopping Mall in Florida: Sheriff’s Office

Multiple fatalities have been reported following a mass shooting at an outdoor shopping mall in Jacksonville, Fla., according to authorities.

The shooting happened at the Jacksonville Landing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated on its Twitter page.

Officials asked the public to stay out of the area while they responded to the scene.

CompLexity Gaming, an organizer for the Madden 19 tournament, stated on Twitter that the shooting appears to have taken place at the event. Authorities have not confirmed that information.

