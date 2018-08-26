Sunday”Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 26th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! What's on the schedule today? You might want to add one of the interesting events on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Take a look! Enjoy!

2018 Ralphs Hatch Chile Roasting Events

903 South El Camino Real

San Clemente

http://www.friedas.com

2018 Ralphs Hatch Chile Roasting Events

2700 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Manhattan Beach

http://www.friedas.com

Frieda’s Hatch Chiles has partnered with Ralphs for the past seven years to bring the authentic New Mexico experience to Southern California! Fresh Hatch Chiles are being roasted over an open flame! They’re roasting peppers to order on a first-come-first-served basis at select Ralphs locations every weekend from now through September 9.

Closing Sunday, August 26th

Olafur Eliasson: Reality Projector

Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

424 204 7555

marcianoartfoundation.org

This is the last weekend to be surrounded by the massive art installation REALITY PROJECTOR created by renowned interdisciplinary artist Olafur Eliasson. He uses projected light and the existing architecture of the Marciano Art Foundation’s Theatre Gallery to create a dynamic shadow play.

This unique exhibition closes today. It’s free!

Closing Sunday, August 26th

There’s More to Neon Signs Than Liquor, Motels, and Live Nude Girls and Motel California

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

Also closing this weekend the Glendale Museum of Neon Art exhibition entitled, THERE’S MORE TO NEON SIGNS THAN LIQUOR, MOTELS, AND LIVE NUDE GIRLS AND MOTEL CALIFORNIA. See the incredible restoration of some of Southern California’s historic neon signs, including the elaborate neon sign that at one time graced the exterior of the historic Hollywood TLC Chinese Theatre.

This last day to see this historic neon sign and more. The Glendale Museum of Neon Art is open today from Noon until 5pm.

Sawdust Art Festival’s 52 Annual Summer Show

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

Time is running out to enjoy the SUMMER SAWDUST ART & CRAFT FESTIVAL underway in Laguna Beach! Here you have art, of course, three stages of live music and entertainment, outdoor eateries and cafes, as well as free hands-on art classes and daily art demonstrations such as glassblowing.

Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

Pageant of the Masters

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

http://www.foapom.com

Also closing soon in Laguna Beach, just a few steps from the Sawdust, is the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. There’s the festival art show, where we can see the work of more than 100 artists. And, there’s the Pageant of the Masters, where famous works of art come to life, literally, with the presence of real people who emerge from massive, outdoor theatre canvases.

Fiesta La Ballona

Veterans Park

http://www.FiestaBallona.org

This is Fiesta La Ballona, Culver City’s spectacular Summer festival at Veterans Park. The popular event features live entertainment, carnival rides and games, food trucks and one-of-a-kind artist creations.

Fiesta La Ballona is bicycle-friendly and strives to be a zero-waste event.

Admission and parking are free.

Free Admission!

Torrance Antique Street Faire @ 8am

Downtown Torrance

1317 Sartori Avenue

Torrance

torranceantiquefaire.com

Torrance is having its annual antique street faire in downtown Torrance. Admission is free to this unusual open air antique flea market featuring more than two-hundred vendors, restaurants, a bakery and tea room.

How Sweet the Sound: Gospel Music in Los Angeles

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

How did Los Angeles become a hub of 20th-century gospel music? With vintage artifacts and photographs, memorabilia, and other fascinating ephemera, How Sweet the Sound explores this facet of Los Angeles’ religious history and highlights beloved gospel musicians including James Cleveland, Andraé Crouch, Sallie Martin, and others.

The exhibition charts the story of Gospel in LA, including the Azusa Street Revival in 1906, the Great Migration to Los Angeles in the 1940's, musical innovators within black church congregations, its key role during the Civil Rights era, and the thriving commercial success it enjoyed afterward. Each period contributed to producing a global musical phenomenon that shifted American popular culture and politics—and uplifted the country for generations.

How Sweet the Sound is a collaboration with the University of Southern California (USC) Gospel Music Archive. The exhibition is curated by Tyree Boyd-Pates, history curator and program manager, CAAM, in conjunction with Dr. Daniel E. Walker, founder and curator of the Gospel Music History Archive at the USC Digital Library.

L.A. Fleet Week 2018

San Pedro

http://www.lafleetweek.com

L.A. Fleet Week 2018 is next week! Vessels representing the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Royal Canadian Navy will be in town for Labor Day Weekend.

Ship tours and L.A. Fleet Week events are free, but event organizers strongly suggest getting now your free tickets. You can do that online at the lafleetweek.com website.

Make it a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

