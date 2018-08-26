× Trump Administration Appeals Federal Judge’s Preliminary Injunction on Family Separation

The Trump administration is appealing a federal judge’s preliminary injunction against family separation, saying it would not derail the effort to reunify hundreds of migrant children who remain apart from their parents or guardian as a result of the administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

The notice to appeal was filed with the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals late Friday, just under the 60-day deadline.

Hours earlier, Deputy Assistant Atty. Gen. Scott Stewart warned the judge overseeing the reunifications that the notice of appeal was coming. But he assured the judge that the notice is “standard protocol” and would not disrupt the ongoing reunificiation effort.

The notice preserves the government’s right to appeal the larger issues at stake surrounding families being processed through the U.S. immigration system.

