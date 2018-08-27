Apps That Make Saving Money Fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These apps are making a game out of saving money in an effort to encourage you to stash away your cash!

Blast

Blast App lets you earn money while you play your favorite games like Candy Crush or Word with Friends. The App is currently available on Android and launching on iOS later this year.

Long Game Savings

Long Game Savings rewards users with virtual coins you can use play games inspired by slots, scratch off lottery tickets and more.

Grand App

Grand App uses Prize-Linked Savings which is popular in Asia and Europe. Every dollar you save gets you an entry in a weekly contest for cash.