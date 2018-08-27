Armed Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Torrance: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An armed suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting in Torrance was taken into custody on Monday, authorities said.

The chain of events started shortly after 11 a.m. when officers responded to reports of someone destroying property in the 18800 block of Florwood Avenue, according to a news release from the Torrance Police Department. However, the individual left the scene before officers arrived.

Police completed a preliminary investigation for vandalism.

Officers responded back to the residence about 1 p.m. after they were advised that the suspect had returned, the statement read. Shortly after they arrived, the suspect who was armed with a knife confronted officers, which resulted in the officer-involved shooting, according to the Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene. It was not immediately known if anyone was struck by gunfire, a police sergeant told KTLA.

A perimeter was set up while authorities searched for the unidentified suspect, who was later taken into custody, officials stated.

Video from the scene showed a man being loaded into an ambulance, but it was not clear if that was the suspect.

Detectives remained in the area to conduct their investigation late Monday afternoon. However, traffic had resumed in all directions in the neighborhood.

No other details were released.