Boy Dead, 2nd Child in Critical Condition After Car Crashes Into Light Pole in Wilmington

A car crashed into a light pole in Wilmington Monday, killing a young boy and injuring two others, including another child, fire officials said.

The solo-vehicle wreck occurred in the 200 block of North Quay Avenue around 11:30 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

One boy, believed to be 10 years old, died at the scene, the alert stated. He has not yet been identified.

Another child around 6 to 8 years old was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. A man was also hospitalized in fair to serious condition.

The car crashed into a light standard near railroad tracks, but a train was not involved in the incident, according to the alert.

Sky5 aerial video over the seen showed the white sedan wrapped nearly around the pole near a stop sign, which came immediately after a sharp curve in the road. One of the vehicle’s wheels could be seen not far from the car.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

No other details were immediately provided.