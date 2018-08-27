× California Lawmakers Approve 3 Bills Imposing New Restrictions on Gun Ownership

California lawmakers on Monday approved a trio of bills that would reduce the number of people with access to firearms, including lifetime bans on owning guns for people convicted of domestic violence and individuals placed on involuntary psychiatric holds twice in a year by the courts.

The three bills now head to the desk of Gov. Jerry Brown for consideration.

Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) proposed a lifetime gun ban on those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence, which extends the current 10-year prohibition in state law.

“We must do more to ensure the safety of our survivors of domestic violence,” Rubio told her colleagues Monday.

