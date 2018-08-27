× Despite Criminal Charges, San Diego County Rep. Duncan Hunter Still Leads in Reelection Fight: Poll

Facing a federal indictment for misuse of campaign funds, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) is still the front-runner in the race for the 50th Congressional District — although with a shrinking advantage over Democratic challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar.

According to a Survey USA poll released Monday, Hunter has an eight-point lead over his opponent, 47% to 39%, with 13% undecided.

In the June primary, the top two finishers were Hunter, with 47%, and Campa-Najjar at 18%.

However, as the field of candidates has narrowed, Campa-Najjar appears to have consolidated support among Democrats and even potentially picked up backing among some swing voters.

