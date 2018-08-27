Holy Fire Flares up Near Santiago Peak, Burning Another 40 Acres After Jumping Containment Lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A flare-up from this month's devastating Holy Fire has burned dozens of acres in the Santa Ana mountains and appeared to threaten a communications tower at Santiago Peak after jumping containment lines Monday morning.

The Cleveland National Forest reported the new activity shortly after 10 a.m., tweeting a photo of flames and smoke near Santiago Peak.

By 11 a.m., the flare-up had jumped outside of containment lines and had grown to at least 40 acres, officials said.

The slow-moving fire had grown another 10 acres as of 11:45 a.m., bringing the total to 50, according to Carothers of the U.S. Forest Service.

The majority of the flames were burning back into the Holy Fire burn area, with a small portion scorching through previously unburnt fuels, Carothers told KTLA.

Five air tankers and four helicopters were battling the flames from overhead, authorities said. Ground resources -- including eight hand crews, nine fire engines and one water tender -- were trying access the remote area, which is deep within the forest.

Smoke is expected to be visible in the surrounding communities, but there was no immediate threat to Orange County.

The closest homes are about two miles away, at the bottom of the slope, Carothers said.

He noted the fire was burning uphill, toward a communications facility that is utilized by many different departments and agencies for emergencies.

“That’s the value at risk at this time," Carothers said, noting it was the main focus of the firefight.

Some new activity is occurring around the #HolyFire. This will be very visible from surrounding communities. Resources have been dispatched and are responding with cooperators. Please refer questions to the Trabuco Ranger District 951-736-1811 pic.twitter.com/fgRz2uMAOa — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 27, 2018

Authorities told KTLA the flames are believed to be a flare-up from the Holy Fire, which scorched nearly 23,000 acres in the Cleveland National Forest across Orange and Riverside counties before it was fully contained.

The blaze erupted in Holy Jim Canyon, near Trabuco Canyon, on Aug. 6.

Santiago Peak is the highest point in Orange County, reaching an elevation of nearly 6,000 feet.

Temperatures in the area late Monday morning reached 76 degrees, with humidity around 61 percent and lights winds blowing out of the southwest with speeds of up to 6 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.