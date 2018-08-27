× Former Calabasas Football Player Killed in Florida Shooting Described as Skilled on the Field and Online

Elijah Clayton, a 21-year-old who grew up in West Hills, was remembered Sunday as someone who was very good at football — both on the field and online.

In fact, in his short life, Clayton was able to make a career out of playing the Madden NFL video game at high-level tournaments.

He was at one such tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday when he was shot by David Katz, a fellow gamer who had been eliminated from the competition, authorities said.

In a video that was livestreamed by the network Twitch, Clayton can be seen playing with a smile on his face. A red laser dot appears on Clayton’s sweater. He scores a touchdown. Then the video feed switches to a kickoff return — and 11 gunshots can be heard.

