Fullerton Police Chief Placed on Leave Pending Investigation of Off-Duty Conduct

Fullerton Police Chief David Hendricks and another police officer were placed on paid administrative leave Saturday pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, a city official said Monday.

City Manager Kenneth Domer said Hendricks and the officer were put on leave related to “allegations of off-duty conduct” outside the city.

“This investigation is unconnected to the performance of official duties,” Domer said in an email.

Domer said Fullerton police Capt. Bob Dunn would serve as acting chief of the Fullerton Police Department until further notice.

