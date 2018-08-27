× Investigation Substantiates Sexual Misconduct Complaint Against Ex-Assemblyman Matt Dababneh

An Assembly committee has rejected former Assemblyman Matt Dababneh’s appeal of a legislative investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, upholding the probe’s original findings that he “more likely than not” exposed himself to a lobbyist in a hotel bathroom.

Sacramento-based lobbyist Pamela Lopez said in December that Dababneh forced her into a Las Vegas hotel suite bathroom during a party in 2016, masturbated in front of her and urged her to touch him. Dababneh denied the allegation but resigned days later, saying the accusation damaged his ability to work effectively in the Legislature.

Preliminary findings by an independent investigator hired by the Assembly Rules Committee substantiated Lopez’s allegation in June. The conclusion was based on interviews with Lopez and more than 50 witnesses. Dababneh also participated in the investigation.

Dababneh appealed the conclusion days later, according to documents reviewed by The Times. He argued that he had been “denied a fair evaluation of the complaint made against him.” The appeal lodged a number of objections to the investigation and its findings, including that Dababneh did not have the chance to respond to evidence against him, and that witnesses who could attest to his character had not been contacted.

