L.A. Fleet Week 2018 #1 – This Week’s Activities

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro to begin her weeklong series spotlighting L.A. FLEET WEEK 2018.

Today, Gayle will have information about:

*The special “LOST AT SEA: THE EXPLORATIONS OF DR. ROBERT BALLARD” exhibit aboard the Battleship Iowa

*U.S. NAVY HOMETOWN HEROES: Petty Officer 1st Class Yasmin Sigüenza of La Puente, who is a Navy career counselor aboard one of the four advanced warships forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, a small village on the country’s southwest coast 65 miles south of the city of Seville and Lt. J.G. Rachel Ortiz of Duarte, who is a staff nurse in the Mother and Baby Unit. She serves as her department’s training officer, and her responsibilities include auditing medical charts to ensure proper procedures are being followed.

*How to obtain FREE L.A. FLEET WEEK SHIP TOUR TICKETS

*And, the City of San Pedro L.A. Fleet Week Events: L.A. Fleet Week Welcome Party in Downtown San Pedro, Wednesday, August 29th, 2018

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com