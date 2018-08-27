‘Love America Tour’ Takes Family Across Small-Town U.S.

The Jackson family of six has been on a "Love America Tour" across 48 states, with just Hawaii and Alaska to go. Dad Alan Jackson said the goal was to focus on small towns, as a response to the "narrative that there's so much hate and anger in the country." After three years of traveling, they don't have single negative story to share, he says. You can follow along on their Instagram account or donate on their GoFundMe page. Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning Newson Aug. 25, 2018.
A young Revolutionary said to me, "Bruh? You serious? LOVE AMERICA? Don't you know the history of this country as it relates to our people? Aren't you aware of all the injustice, inequality, racism and oppression? How can you promote LOVE AMERICA?" ME: "I know the duty and accept the challenge! I know the enemy and have donned' the armor! I know the battlefield and have taken up my position. Keep Love Above Hate is carved upon my weapon and my TOUR of duty is underway! I hope this answers your question!" THE BRIDGES WE CROSS