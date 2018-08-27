× Man Charged With Murder After Alleged DUI Crash That Killed 4-Year-Old Daughter

Prosecutors have filed charges of murder, DUI and child abuse against a Lancaster man accused of being drunk when he crashed his car into a light pole last month, killing one of his children and injuring two others.

Kendrick Trevon Harris, 28, entered no plea during during his appearance Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. His arraignment was postponed to Sept. 25.

The deadly crash tool place on July 3 at Avenue K and 20th Street East.

Harris was behind the wheel of car with his 4-, 5- and 9-year-old children in the backseat at the time of the crash, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

The impact killed the youngest child. The two other children suffered injuries, but survived, officials said.

Bail has been set at $2.25 million. If convicted as charged, Harris could face up to 15 years to life in state prison.